4 golf carts stolen from Cotton Fields Golf Club in McDonough

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four golf carts have been stolen from the Cotton Fields Golf Club in McDonough, according to the Henry County Police Department.

Police say the golf carts were stolen from the golf club around 12:50 a.m. June 10.

Someone driving a white Chevrolet Silverado High Country “took possession” of four golf carts. Pictures show the truck transporting a trailer that is presumed to hold the golf carts.

Anyone with information should contact the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8394 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

