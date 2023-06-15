Fulton County pursues new police training center amid ‘Cop City’ controversy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Fulton County officials confirmed they have been pursuing a new public safety training center.

The new academy will help train personnel from the Fulton County Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Marshal’s Office, MARTA, Georgia State University, and some federal agencies.

Fulton County Commissioner Robb Pitts was quick to draw distinctions between their new facility and the planned public safety training center for the Atlanta Police Department.

“I’m pleased with where we are,” said Pitts, in an interview on Thursday. “We don’t have a dog in a fight with what’s going on there [Atlanta’s public safety training center], don’t know a lot about it. But we’re just continuing with what we’ve been doing,” Pitts said.

The biggest differences between Fulton County’s new site and Atlanta’s training site are that Fulton’s is already paid for and it’s significantly smaller in size.

The facility for the Atlanta Police Department will be 85 acres, costing roughly $90 million.

Fulton County’s new facility will be less than one acre.

Officials say it’ll cost roughly $15 million to renovate an older building along Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

The $15 million will come from a bond approved by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners in December 2021.

“The important thing here is free of charge,” said Pitts.

The bond will also pay for a new animal shelter for Fulton County.

On Thursday, a county spokesperson said cost projections changed and additional funding was approved by the Board of Commissioners in January 2023.

“We’re not trying to create the greatest thing of all time, we’re trying to continue the service we provide for all the police departments in Fulton County currently, and we’re just trying to continue that into the future,” said Chief Wade Yates of the Fulton County Police Department.

Yates said their current facility is aging with a leaking roof and poor air conditioning.

He said the main reason for the move though is due to the formation of the City of South Fulton.

South Fulton became a city in 2017 and the site of Fulton County’s current training facility now sits on South Fulton’s property.

The new facility will be in unincorporated Fulton County.

The 34,000-square-foot replacement facility will include 6 classrooms, as well as a dedicated space for firearms simulation, and tactical and physical ability training.

The County said it will also include systems to conduct de-escalation training and other scenario-based training.

