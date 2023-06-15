Look Up Atlanta
Athens-Clarke County police looking for 5 suspected wallet thieves

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens-Clarke County police are asking for your help identifying five people wanted in connection to a string of wallet thefts.

The first incident took place on May 18 at a grocery store. According to investigators, the victim was followed into the store. At some point, she reportedly turned away from her cart and upon looking back realized that her wallet was taken.

Her bank cards appeared to be used to purchase gift cards and electronics, they said.

Police said a few weeks later, a similar crime involving two men was reported by a local business owner. The owner told officers that upon entering the store, one of the men began causing a distraction while the other walked behind the counter and stole a wallet.

The bank cards were also used to buy gift cards and electronics.

Athens-Clarke County police believe the incidents may be connected and are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Blake Manning at 762-400-7396 or Blake.Manning@accgov.com.

