Atlanta police looking for person of interest in assault

Person of interest
Person of interest(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an assault on June 8.

The video shows a man grabbing a woman’s right upper hip. Police say another woman confronted him and he assaulted her before leaving the area on foot.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

