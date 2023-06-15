Atlanta resident set to lead annual Juneteenth celebration in New York

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A New York native and current Atlanta resident is set to lead the 14th annual Juneteenth celebration and festival in New York City.

Athenia Rodney, born and raised in Brooklyn, is the founder and organizer of the annual Juneteenth New York Festival and Summit.

Rodney says it is important to not just celebrate the holiday but to continue to learn about the history of Juneteenth.

“Understanding of the culture and history,” she said. “Juneteenth marks the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas were informed by federal troops that they were freed. Having those things explained and expressed was important and I didn’t want to get lost.”

Rodney is an advocate and mentor for youth, married couples, and entrepreneurs and serves as chair of the Family Advisory Board of United for Brownsville.

Juneteenth New York Festival and Celebration (Athenia Rodney)

While traveling to New York annually to lead the celebration is rewarding, Rodney said it has been a challenge at times.

“It’s definitely has been a challenge because Juneteenth previously wasn’t well known,” Rodney said. “We previously would provide people with history information, talk about history, and videos, but it wasn’t hitting home for some people. Once 2020 came around and the COVID-19 pandemic, we had a virtual event with over 20,000 people attending. Then in 2021, Juneteenth became a national holiday. At the same time, everything became over convoluted, and everyone was doing Juneteenth events and Juneteenth barbecues.”

Rodney says she was around 17 years old when she first heard of the history of Juneteenth. She also shared a message for those who also aren’t aware of the Juneteenth holiday.

“Learn more about your story, the history of where you’re from, and your nationality,” she said. “Do an ancestral background check, get more grounded in where you are. In America, we’re displaced a lot and looking at the other. Anything that is black is seen or noted not to be great. Even when you think about Africa, it’s one of the richest continents of resources. I wanted to mystify that and let people know we come from greatness and if we know that, we can produce from that.”

Rodney anticipates between 25,000 to 35,000 people will attend both in-person and virtually.

Juneteenth New York Festival and Celebration (Athenia Rodney)

The Juneteenth celebration will also include training, workshops, and educational and family-friendly events.

On Friday, Rodney said there will be a virtual event and learn financial literacy and cultural awareness. There will also be a celebration of the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop.

On Saturday, Rodney says there will be a community day. “We’ll have food trucks and activations for kids. New York Nets and Brooklyn Liberty players will also have basketball events for kids,” she said.

During the celebration, 28 African-American men will be “honored” under one of the seven principles of Kwanza, she added.

In addition, Rodney says the celebration will feature a storyteller, a relay race, and performances from local artists. On Sunday, there will be a parade and marching band leading into a concert and fashion show.

She’s also working with other cities including Toledo, Ohio to bring similar celebrations there.

