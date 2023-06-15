Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A opens on Ponce in Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The newest Atlanta Chick-fil-A officially opened its doors and drive-thru to the public Thursday morning at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Boulevard.

This Chick-fil-A is located at 683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce de Leon Avenue, which is by a highly trafficked part of the BeltLine.

Many people in the area are worried about the traffic it will bring given the number of pedestrians in the area from the BeltLine. Some have said they want fewer cars and more people walking since the BeltLine is located next door. Instead, this Chick-fil-A is sticking to tradition and opening a two-lane drive-thru.

Some are concerned the busy fast-food chain will simply create more congestion in an area that can’t handle it.

“People will do what they want to do because Chick-fil-A is the Lord’s blessing to this Earth, so, if they want to drive through, they’ll do it anyways and it’s worth it. I think they have enough people there that work outside of the building to help manage traffic, I don’t think it will be an issue,” said Bailey McKenney, who favors the idea.

“With today’s day and age, especially in Georgia, a lot of roads are designed a little wonky and a lot of the family-friendly areas are just too packed. So, if you want more pedestrians, I’d say you’d want to make it more walk-friendly and if you’re doing that with the Chick-fil-A it’s not making it more walk-friendly,” said Kai W, who is against the idea.

Folks started lining up at 6 a.m. The restaurant opened to the public for breakfast at 6:30 a.m.

Folks started lining up outside Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A before it opened at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Boulevard NE. (Atlanta News First)

This location will be open to dine-in and drive-through customers as well as carry-out service from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

