Breastfeeding moms have more options after Georgia Supreme Court ruling

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lactation and breastfeeding specialists are free to practice in Georgia regardless of their licensing status – or even without one – according to a new ruling from the Georgia Supreme Court.

The ruling in Raffensperger v. Jackson struck down a 2016 law that would have required specialists to be certified with a single governing entity, the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners. That certification process requires college-level courses and 300 hours of supervisor clinical work, even though there are other certification processes that require far less time and money. The now-unconstitutional law would have butted lower-certified specialists and volunteers completely out of the profession, but the ruling said the law violates the due process of people wanting to participate in lactation care.

Justices decided people wanting to do the work of helping new moms with breastfeeding could not be out of a job due to what they said was “unreasonable government interference.”

The group Reaching Our Sisters Everywhere (ROSE) and co-founder Mary Jackson acted as the plaintiffs in the case. ROSE utilizes the help of certified lactation counselors, breastfeeding specialists, peer counselors and volunteers to aid new moms across the state of Georgia. Much of their work is with Black families and comes free of charge, as insurance doesn’t always cover the cost of expensive lactation care.

“It’s scary for me and I work in this field,” said Leah Clay, a lactation counselor with ROSE who, as a mother of three, also used their services herself. “I have the support and I have knowledge so just imagine some moms who don’t have the support, who don’t have the knowledge.”

Clay and many specialists – licensed and unlicensed – who work at ROSE were pleased with the ruling that will keep low-cost care in place for families who can’t afford it elsewhere. Clay also worked with families at Grady Hospital while volunteering with ROSE and as a breastfeeding counselor with the state’s WIC program. She says a license through a single board doesn’t make or break a person’s ability to provide help.

“I didn’t have a license but I care about these moms, I’ve been in this position and I know how it feels and a piece of paper is not going to make that any better,” she said. “It’s not going to change my desire to help a mom, any mom.”

The ruling may also now set a precedent for other occupational discrepancies in Georgia law.

“Indeed, not every burden on the ability to pursue a lawful occupation will be unconstitutional – sometimes a regulation will be rational in the sense that it is reasonably necessary,” said Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Boggs in his opinion after the unanimous ruling. “But if the challenger can establish that a regulation imposing restrictions on a lawful occupation does not advance the articulated public purpose by means that are reasonably necessary for that purpose, then the regulation cannot stand.”

“They don’t know what the struggle is really like,” said Clay of the state government. “They haven’t seen a mom crying because she can’t feed her baby or she don’t know what’s going on with her baby. Just because you have a license doesn’t mean you actually care about that person.”

The Georgia Secretary of State acted as the defendant in the case as that office is in charge of occupational licensing. Jackson told Atlanta News First that Secretary Brad Raffensperger actually did not support the 2016 law but had to carry out the lawsuit anyways as it was taken up before he was elected to lead the department.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who was Secretary of State when the law was passed, did not provide Atlanta News First any comment on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.