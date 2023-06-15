Look Up Atlanta
Cobb County police lay K-9 officer who died of heat stroke to rest

K-9 Chase funeral
K-9 Chase funeral(Cobb County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Police Department laid a K-9 officer who died of heat stroke during a training exercise to rest.

K-9 Chase died during active shooter training at Allatoona High School June 5. Chase was found just after 2 p.m. after the air conditioning system in his handler’s vehicle failed. Further investigation determined that several other systems designed to keep the K-9 officer alive and alert his handler also failed.

His handler, Officier Neill, and other first responders began live-saving measures. Chase was taken to an emergency veterinarian, but the vet was unable to save the dog’s life.

Chase was a Belgian Malinois born in Hungary Aug. 13, 2018. He began his career with the department in April 2020 with Officer Neill. His role was as a dual-purpose K-9 trained for narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking and building searches.

K-9 Chase was named for Locust Grove Officer Chase Maddox, who died in the line of duty days before the dog was born.

Caption

K-9 Chase was laid to rest Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Cobb County Police Department said “His life, service, and legacy will forever be remembered by all of us within the Cobb County Police Department. His legacy will be etched alongside other fallen officers where he will live on forever.”

