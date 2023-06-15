DeKalb gas and service stations prepare for video surveillance ordinance

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The clock is ticking for some gas station owners and other businesses.

Convenience stores and high-risk businesses in unincorporated DeKalb have until June 30th to install a high-definition surveillance system to help deter crime.

The ordinance officially takes effect July 1st.

“So we are getting a crisp product so that we will be able to use that footage to quickly apprehend people who perpetrate crimes,” said DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

Earlier this week, police responded to the Citgo gas station just off Stone Mill Way for a reported shooting.

Commissioner Cochran-Johnson says the new ordinance requires more than 240 gas and service stations in unincorporated DeKalb County to operate a video surveillance system.

She’s reminding people that the ordinance, which regulates the storage, camera placement location and quality of footage, goes into effect very soon.

“By July 1st it becomes active, the ordinance does and as a part of an ordinance we have 6 full time code compliance officers who will immediately begin visiting all of our gas and service stations,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson.

She says if the required businesses are not compliant by the end of the year, they risk losing their business license.

Click here for a list of requirements convenience stores and high-risk businesses must meet.

