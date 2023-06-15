Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Doraville City Council proposing decrease in millage rate

Commercial property owners could still see an increase in tax rates.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Doraville says they’re planning to lower their millage rate but will still collect about a million dollars more in tax revenue compared to last year.

City Councilman Andy Yeoman says the city is proposing a decrease from 9.5 to 9.0 mills and Doraville homeowners are taxed at 6.5 mills due to a referendum passed last year.

“I will go on record and say this in a public meeting, every single homeowner in the city of Doraville this year will pay less taxes than last year, based on the value as a percentage,” Yeoman said.

Yeoman says the city will profit more off commercial properties than individual homes. He says some properties, like shopping malls on Buford Highway, have increased in value by 20%.

“It’s still a million-dollar tax increase because again, the digest—mostly commercial—has gone up,” Yeoman said.

During a public hearing Wednesday night, city leaders said the extra one million will go towards things like hiring more police officers in Doraville.

A final decision will be made after two more public hearings on June 21st at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at...
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges, decries investigation
683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Avenue Chick-Fil-A
Midtown Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A raising traffic concerns ahead of opening
Frontera Mexican Kitchen fire
Crews battle large fire at Gwinnett County restaurant Frontera
Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver

Latest News

Dead millipedes stuck to a glue trap in Dekalb County, GA.
Millipedes overrun Dekalb County woman’s apartment
Person of interest
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in assault
Millipedes overrun Dekalb County woman’s apartment
Juneteenth New York Festival and Celebration
Atlanta resident set to lead annual Juneteenth celebration in New York