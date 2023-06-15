Doraville City Council proposing decrease in millage rate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Doraville says they’re planning to lower their millage rate but will still collect about a million dollars more in tax revenue compared to last year.

City Councilman Andy Yeoman says the city is proposing a decrease from 9.5 to 9.0 mills and Doraville homeowners are taxed at 6.5 mills due to a referendum passed last year.

“I will go on record and say this in a public meeting, every single homeowner in the city of Doraville this year will pay less taxes than last year, based on the value as a percentage,” Yeoman said.

Yeoman says the city will profit more off commercial properties than individual homes. He says some properties, like shopping malls on Buford Highway, have increased in value by 20%.

“It’s still a million-dollar tax increase because again, the digest—mostly commercial—has gone up,” Yeoman said.

During a public hearing Wednesday night, city leaders said the extra one million will go towards things like hiring more police officers in Doraville.

A final decision will be made after two more public hearings on June 21st at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

