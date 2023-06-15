Drugs, 26 guns seized during raid on Jesup home, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raid on a home resulted in the seizure of drugs and 26 guns, Jesup police say.

Police said the investigation that led to the raid began with a traffic stop on June 14. A search of one vehicle revealed cocaine, two guns, and $2,300 in cash. One of the guns had been reported stolen, which led authorities to obtain a warrant.

The warrant was executed at 126 Dove Dr. by Jesup/Wayne Tactical Narcotics Team Investigators, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies, and the Georgia State Patrol. Police seized a quarter-ounce of cocaine, a half-ounce of marijuana, five marijuana plants and various growing equipment, 26 firearms, two vehicles and $2,411.

Tony Gordon has been charged with the manufacture of marijuana, possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving a stolen firearm, among other charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.