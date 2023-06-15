Look Up Atlanta
Falcons plan expansion, renovation of training center

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, left, watches during an East football practice for the...
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, left, watches during an East football practice for the East West Shrine Bowl, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - After scoring poorly on a players’ union survey, the Atlanta Falcons announced a major renovation of their suburban training facility Wednesday.

Construction will begin early next month — just weeks before the start of training camp — on a two-story strength and conditioning center on the south side of the existing main facility in Flowery Branch.

The expansion, which will allow for a seamless open-air transition from the workout areas to the outside practice fields, will include a second-floor mezzanine with a focus on cardio equipment. In addition, the dining area will be renovated and expanded.

The Falcons ranked 23rd out of 32 teams in a facilities’ survey conducted by the NFL Players Association.

“Many player respondents expressed a consistent complaint about not having enough room in multiple parts of their facility as they go through their workday,” the union said in its report. “This feedback of players being too ‘crammed’ focused on the cafeteria, locker room and weight room.”

The second phase of the project, beginning after the 2023-24 season, will expand the locker room. It will more than double the size of that area, making room for 90 lockers while adding significant space to the equipment room along with the coaches and staff areas.

The second phase is expected to be completed ahead of the 2024 training camp.

The Falcons have trained at Flowery Branch, located about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta, since 2000.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

