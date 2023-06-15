First Alert: Isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday was an active day - especially south of Atlanta where thunderstorms brought strong winds and large hail to go with the downpours and lightning. The action quieted down in the evening, and there’s only a low chance of a passing shower/storm overnight. It is humid and the low temperature on Thursday morning will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. While widespread severe thunderstorms are unlikely, there may be a few stronger cells with gusty winds and small hail. The high temperature will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s - another cool day for mid-June.

The risk of rain/storms diminishes on Friday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. The nice weather continues on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a low chance of showers and t-storms late in the day and during the evening - mainly southwest of Atlanta.

The forecast is improving for Sunday and we may be able to drop the First Alert soon. It’s trending to mainly dry for most of our area with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There are First Alerts for rain/storms returning early next week. Both Monday and Tuesday look very unsettled with scattered storms likely.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.