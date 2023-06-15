Look Up Atlanta
Georgia State offers Gwinnett County teachers master’s degrees at no cost

File - Graduate with a diploma.
File - Graduate with a diploma.(Pexels)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University is opening the door for educators to earn a master’s degree at no cost.

The 100% online program is specifically designed for Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers who are interested in earning a Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education. GCPS teachers are not responsible for tuition, fees, or books.

This M.Ed. program is designed for teachers who already hold a clear, renewable certificate in middle-level education, science, or mathematics, at the middle or secondary levels.

The deadline to apply for the program is July 15. Once accepted into the program, GCPS teachers are required to sign a contract with the district for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years. View a

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

