Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Getting to know Biaggio Ali Walsh

Biaggio Ali Walsh
Biaggio Ali Walsh(Atlanta News First)
By Emily Gagnon
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Biaggio Ali Walsh is an up-and-coming fighter in the Professional Fighters League. The 24-year-old is keeping up with an incredible family legacy.

“High school was a great run. I was super blessed to be able to go to Bishop Gorman. We played the toughest teams in the country at the time. We were national champions three years in a row,” he said.

From the field to the cage, Walsh went from being a running back to an MMA fighter.

In high school, he went 54-0 and scored over 60 touchdowns, so it’s no surprise it landed him at Cal, then UNLV. Once his football career was over, he needed something else to keep him in shape.

“When I was interning at this athletic facility, some of the guys I was coaching were fighters at Xtreme Couture that I knew and I just remember watching them put in the hard work and so I thought to myself, I’m still young, you know? Why not do the same with MMA?” he said.

Being a fighter is in his blood: his grandfather is legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

Walsh described his lineage as “tons of pressure. I had it since I was a little kid. It kind of elevated when I got, when I was successful in football. I was like 14 or 15 years old when Max Preps, they do a lot of high school sports coverage, they found out and until this day, like, I don’t know how they found out who I was related to because I don’t walk around telling people. I don’t know if it’s from my grandfather or whatever but I definitely have sleep and explosiveness.”

“And as tough as Boaggio is, he steps foot in the cage for one reason... To give back.

“If I become a world champion, especially in the PFL, you know? I’ll win the belt and I’ll win a million dollars, you know? And I think a million dollars is enough to help a lot of people so that’s what my grandfather did and that’s what I took from him. He inspired me to use MMA as a platform the way he used boxing as a platform,” he said.

Until he hits a million, he’s doing other things to give back. He spent the day driving around town changing lives in his hometown of Las Vegas a few days ago.

“Sunday, I was feeding the homeless. I put together a bunch of bags and I just drove downtown in very low-income areas and just gave food to the homeless, you know? That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Police identify man found shot to death along dirt road in Gwinnett County
Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
Lester Jolly
Former Walmart employee arrested for recording women in Decatur store restroom
Rain is headed our way. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Severe weather starts to move out of north Georgia
Jill Grill
Metro couple disputes bill from dental chain that has lost BBB accreditation

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Atlanta Falcons turn attention to defense after years of struggles
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder delivers in the first inning of a baseball game...
Smith, Candelario homer as Nats win 6-2, stop 6-game skid, Braves’ 7-game win streak
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a game-winning, three-run...
Albies hits 3-run homer in 10th, Braves rally to beat reeling Mets 13-10 for 3-game sweep
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) watches his two-run home run in the eighth...
Harris homer lifts Braves to 7-5 win, deal Mets 1st 5-game skid since 2021