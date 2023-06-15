Henry County police looking for missing person
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Henry County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.
Dejah Glynn was last seen in the Coldsprings Court area of McDonough.
Glynn has brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white shorts and pink shoes.
Anyone who has contact with Glynn is asked to contact Henry County police at 770-288-7755, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or 770-220-7009.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.