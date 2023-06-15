FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humid morning with more storms this afternoon, evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Patchy fog will be possible this morning with more showers and storms expected in north Georgia this afternoon and evening.

Thursday’s summary

High - 79°

Normal high - 87°

Chance of rain - 50%

More storms today, lower coverage

We’ll see more showers and storms this afternoon and evening with a coverage of 50%, especially as you drive home from work later today or if you have any evening plans.

Forecast map for Thursday evening (Atlanta News First)

Rain timeline

This morning - dry

This afternoon - scattered storms

This evening - scattered storms

Severe weather

The risk of severe thunderstorms is lower in north Georgia today, compared to yesterday. An isolated strong storm will be possible with hail and strong winds, however, we’re not expecting as many severe thunderstorm warnings today as we saw yesterday.

Severe weather risk for Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Drier Friday through Sunday

Rain chances will drop to 20% for Friday and Saturday with warmer afternoon temperatures. The first half of Father’s Day will also be dry with higher rain chances Sunday night closer to sunset.

Weekend Forecast (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for storms next week

An area of low pressure will produce higher rain chances for north Georgia on Monday and Tuesday with First Alerts for both days.

