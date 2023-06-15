FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humid morning with more storms this afternoon, evening
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Patchy fog will be possible this morning with more showers and storms expected in north Georgia this afternoon and evening.
Thursday’s summary
High - 79°
Normal high - 87°
Chance of rain - 50%
More storms today, lower coverage
We’ll see more showers and storms this afternoon and evening with a coverage of 50%, especially as you drive home from work later today or if you have any evening plans.
Rain timeline
This morning - dry
This afternoon - scattered storms
This evening - scattered storms
Severe weather
The risk of severe thunderstorms is lower in north Georgia today, compared to yesterday. An isolated strong storm will be possible with hail and strong winds, however, we’re not expecting as many severe thunderstorm warnings today as we saw yesterday.
Drier Friday through Sunday
Rain chances will drop to 20% for Friday and Saturday with warmer afternoon temperatures. The first half of Father’s Day will also be dry with higher rain chances Sunday night closer to sunset.
FIRST ALERT for storms next week
An area of low pressure will produce higher rain chances for north Georgia on Monday and Tuesday with First Alerts for both days.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.