Local bakery ‘CheeseCaked’ creates delicious memories

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local bakery is inviting community members to celebrate Father’s Day with homemade, personally-sized cheesecakes.

CheeseCaked’s newest event ‘Bubbles and Buttercream,’ aims to teach guests how to decorate their very own CheeseCaked cake while drinking champagne.

It’s a time for family, creativity, and sweets!

For Founder Shawn Brown, baking is personal.

When a life-altering tragedy left her with extensive injuries and the great loss of losing her ten-week-old son, Brown decided to fulfill her lifelong dream of opening her own bakery.

Since then, she has enjoyed baking with her three children and fostering love in her kitchen, as she teaches them the importance of family and achieving their dreams.

‘Bubbles and Buttercream’ takes place Sunday, June 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brown joined Atlanta News First to share some of the beloved cheesecakes you can expect to see.

To buy tickets and learn more about Brown’s story, visit the official website here.

