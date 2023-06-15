Look Up Atlanta
Man escapes kidnapping attempt in southeast Atlanta, police say

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police say a man was hospitalized after escaping a kidnapping attempt in southeast Atlanta June 14.

The man told police he was running near his apartment complex on Bill Kennedy Way SE around 2:30 a.m. when three men approached him in a black pickup truck and forced him inside.

He tried to fight them off but was assaulted. He escaped soon after and flagged down a bystander. The man’s shoes, phone and wallet were “no longer in his possession” and he had been hit in the face and head. He was taken to the hospital for further medical attention.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

