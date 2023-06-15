Marietta K9 officer calms woman in mental health crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta Police K9 officer recently helped calm a woman during a mental health crisis.

According to the department, K9 Officer Barney and his handler Officer Paul Hill responded to a call of a woman who said she didn’t want to live anymore.

“She was on the bed completely distraught, crying, saying ‘I can’t live like this anymore, I don’t see any other options’,” Hill said.

K9 Barney jumped on the bed and laid with the woman for 45 minutes.

“He did what Barney does, he laid there with her, she cuddled with him,” Hill said. “They were both on the bed, she was crying and she just started talking.”

Hill told Atlanta News First once the ambulance arrived, the woman agreed to go to the hospital.

Hill said it was K9 Barney’s presence that helped calm the woman down in moments, when every second matters.

“Whether it’s kids, whether it’s adults, when you’re in crisis you don’t want to talk,” Hill said. “Barney has this ability to do things that no human can do, he is the most gentle, most calm creature I’ve ever met.”

K9 Barney and Hill usually work in Marietta City Schools, alongside children, helping in crisis situations.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.