Mother of abandoned newborn ‘Baby India’ to again request bond

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biological mother of a newborn baby found in a plastic bag on the side of a road in Forsyth County will ask a different judge Thursday to let her out of jail on bond.

Authorities arrested Karima Jiwani, 40, last month on charges that include attempted murder. Detectives said Jiwani placed her newborn daughter in a plastic bag on June 16, 2019, and left her for dead in some woods on the side of Daves Creek Road south of Cumming.

That night, at about 10 p.m., a family who had just returned from a trip heard the distinct sound of an infant’s cries in some nearby woods as they unpacked their vehicle. They tracked down the source of the sound, found the baby, and called 911.

Hospital staffers nicknamed the healthy infant “Baby India.” At the time, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman pledged to find the baby’s parents.

Last month, the sheriff announced Jiwani’s arrest, saying they tracked her down after first finding the biological father through a DNA search. The father told authorities he wasn’t aware of the baby’s existence, the sheriff said, adding that through interviews with Jiwani’s friends, relatives, and medical professionals, they learned Jiwani had a history of concealing pregnancies or having instances of “surprise birth.”

At her initial court appearance last month, defense attorney E. Jay Abt said Jiwani was dealing with mental health issues at the time of Baby India’s birth. Forsyth County District Attorney Penny Penn disputed any suggestion that mental health or postpartum depression played a role. A magistrate judge denied bond at the initial court hearing.

