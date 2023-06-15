3 people arrested after car chase in Johns Creek, police say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people were arrested and a fourth is wanted after a car chase in Johns Creek, Johns Creek police said.

According to police, officers engaged in a car chase just before 3 a.m. June 3. A car drove past an officer on McGinnis Fy Road going more than 90 mph and only picked up speed as officers gave chase.

The chase ended when the car tried to turn onto another road and hit a wall. Four people wearing masks, gloves, and dark clothing got out of the car and ran away. Three were quickly arrested. Police found several credit cards and a gun on the individuals.

An investigation revealed that the car was stolen out of Gwinnett County; the three individuals arrested confessed to knowing the car was stolen as well as “previous Entering Auto activity.”

Multiple warrants were issued for the fourth person.

