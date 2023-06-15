New Brookhaven park pays tribute to local fallen war heroes

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven is celebrating the grand opening of a new park for families to enjoy. The $1.1 million park also pays tribute to local fallen war heroes.

Langford Park is named in honor of Vietnam veteran Robert “Bob” Langford. He grew up on what the family affectionately called the “grove” – a plot of land along Pine Grove Avenue in Brookhaven.

Today, that one-acre lot looks much different. The new Langford Park features a playground, a bocce ball court, pavilions, and walking trails that highlight the large green space.

Bob’s sister Linda Tawzer has fond childhood memories of the “grove.”

“I used to sit in that tree over there. I would shimmy up that tree somehow. I would sit right in that crook and read my Nancy Drew mysteries,” said Linda Tawzer.

Clint Fields helped Tawzer design the park. He says for Tawzer, it was important that Langford Park be a tribute to local fallen war heroes.

“After all those years of heartache and tears, it’s really nice to see children playing and laughter. You know, families, when they lose loved ones and combat like that they never fully recover,” said Fields.

Abbey Gray brought her 2-year-old son Caleb to Langford Park. She noted the park is within walking distance of her home.

“It’s nice, it’s really nice. I like the wooden structures and there’s lots of fun stuff for him to do,” said Gray.

With the addition of Langford Park, Brookhaven now has a total of 20 parks.

The park also pays tribute to other local members of the armed services who lost their lives in combat. Their names are listed on a plaque near the entrance to the park.

