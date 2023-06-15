Look Up Atlanta
Police investigate groping incident at popular Midtown Atlanta cafe

Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe Midtown Atlanta surveillance video captures alleged groping incident
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man reportedly groped a 20-year-old woman at a Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe on Peachtree Street in Midtown.

In surveillance video obtained by Atlanta News First, the man is seen discretely extending his hand and briefly touching the woman’s buttocks.

She appeared to quickly turn around to face the man, at which point, Atlanta police said she yelled and moved away from him.

According to the incident report, the woman told her friend about the groping incident at which point the friend confronted the man.

Surveillance video showed the brief confrontation inside the bakery and the moment the man appeared to make punching motions at the friend before leaving the store.

Investigators said the friend reported her right earring being dislodged from her ear during the interaction between the two.

An Atlanta police officer responded to the scene and a brief search for the man was conducted after an on-duty security guard reported seeing him run northbound toward a local convenience store.

Police say no arrest has been made at this time.

Atlanta News First has reached out to Sweet Hut Bakery and Cafe for a statement.

