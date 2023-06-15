Spring Moving Tips from UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Spring is peak moving time with 120,000 more listings than any other season. Since 84% of those moving tend to stay in the same area, this time of year has earned the nickname the “Spring Shuffle.” UNITS Moving and Portable Storage in Atlanta wants to help those shufflers with some great moving tips.

This is a sponsored segment. For more information, visit: unitsstorage.com/atlanta

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.