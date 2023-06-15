This metro Atlanta city is ranked as best place for families to live in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Out of every city in the state of Georgia, one metro Atlanta community was named the best place for families to live.

Fortune Magazine has released its 2023 edition of the ‘Fortune 50 Best Places to Live for Families’. The City of Peachtree Corners comes in at no. 1 in Georgia and no. 19 nationally.

Peachtree Corners officials expressed their gratitude for the accolade in a news release.

Fortune Magazine evaluated “nearly 1,900 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships across all 50 states in the U.S.,” and looked at “challenges faced by multigenerational families, who often juggle the responsibilities of raising children while caring for aging parents,” the release read.

Additionally, the magazine said they studied diverse neighborhoods in regards to religion, ethnicity and other factors.

City Manager Brian Johnson said he is proud of the city’s recognition.

“The recognition of our city as a great place to live for families is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our exceptional city employees,” he said. “Their tireless efforts have played a vital role in shaping Peachtree Corners into a thriving community that families love.”

Read Fortune Magazine’s full list here.

