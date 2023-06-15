Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Two-time Academy Award-winning British actress Glenda Jackson dies at 87

British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they arrive for the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Sunday, April 9, 2017.(Joel Ryan | Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87.

Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

“She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine,” he said.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.”

She then went into politics, was elected to Parliament and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.

She returned to acting after leaving Parliament and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare’s “King Lear.”

British actress Glenda Jackson, Oscar and television award winner for her part as Queen...
British actress Glenda Jackson, Oscar and television award winner for her part as Queen Elizabeth I, is again Elizabeth of England, with Vanessa Redgrave as Mary Queen of Scots, right, shown May 13, 1971 at Shepperton Studios, Middlesex, England for a new film Hal Wallis's production of Mary Queen of Scots.(Bob Dear | AP Photo/Bob Dear)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Police identify man found shot to death along dirt road in Gwinnett County
Rain is headed our way. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Severe weather starts to move out of north Georgia
Jill Grill
Metro couple disputes bill from dental chain that has lost BBB accreditation
Frontera Mexican Kitchen fire
Crews battle large fire at Gwinnett County restaurant Frontera

Latest News

Brookhaven's Langford Park officially open to the public
New Brookhaven park pays tribute to local fallen war heroes
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea
New park in Brookhaven honors local war heroes
Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A opened Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ponce...
Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A opens on Ponce in Midtown