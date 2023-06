Unattended bag at Atlanta airport prompts heavy police response

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An unattended bag at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport prompted a heavy police presence Thursday morning.

A large law enforcement presence could be seen surrounding the lower level of the south domestic terminal. Witnesses described seeing what appeared to be bomb squad personnel responding.

“This is an unattended bag. It has been deemed no threat,” Atlanta police told Atlanta News First.

A suspicious item is being investigated at the Plane Train station in the lower level of the domestic terminal. Traffic is being redirected at this time. More information will be made available shortly. pic.twitter.com/p6FPn7Y390 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 15, 2023

An “All Clear” has been given, Atlanta airport officials confirm.

The suspicious item incident is now clear. Normal operations will resume immediately. pic.twitter.com/TE3lUEZx1t — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 15, 2023

