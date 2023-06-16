Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say

Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire. (Source: WFTS, FACEBOOK, FLORIDA SCANNER, BILL PRICE, GOFUNDME, CNN, Facebook/Florida Scanner)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Five dogs were killed in an RV fire the day before a dog show was set to begin in Florida, officials said.

The fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Rob Herrin said. The American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show was scheduled to begin Wednesday at the fairgrounds and run through the weekend.

Bystanders reported seeing smoke coming from the RV’s vents and then attempted to get inside the car, but couldn’t because of the flames and smoke, Herrin said. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the RV owners told investigators that five boxers had been inside the vehicle.

No humans were injured, officials said.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, but they’re still narrowing down a specific cause, Herrin said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Police identify man found shot to death along dirt road in Gwinnett County
Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
Lester Jolly
Former Walmart employee arrested for recording women in Decatur store restroom
Dead millipedes stuck to a glue trap in Dekalb County, GA.
Millipedes overrun Dekalb County woman’s apartment
Rain is headed our way. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Severe weather starts to move out of north Georgia

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Former Banks County firefighter dies saving two swimmers in Florida
Lake Jimmy Jackson
Possible drowning at Lake Jimmy Jackson in Troup County
Michael Jacob Brantley
Carroll County man convicted of child molestation
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery