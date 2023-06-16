Look Up Atlanta
8-year-old Georgia boy undergoes spinal treatment with family by his side

Sprinting to recovery: Georgia boy undergoes spinal treatment
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Father’s Day is a time to celebrate those who have shown us fatherly love.

For one dad it’s about showing up. Thomas Adams isn’t spending the day at the grill or by the pool, but in his son’s hospital room.

Alex Adams is in the hospital undergoing treatment for Scoliosis. He’s been in different kinds of treatment since he was a baby. This latest one is called Halo-gravity traction.

“This boy is such an inspiration. He is tough as nails. He even took out his own IV the other day,” said Thomas.

The Halo device is fixed to his skull. It allows him to safely stretch out his spine, helping his Scoliosis a little bit at a time.

“He is super tough. He never ceases to amaze me. I am blessed. Blessed to have him and all my kids,” said Thomas proudly.

