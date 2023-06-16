Look Up Atlanta
Carroll County man convicted of child molestation

Michael Jacob Brantley
Michael Jacob Brantley(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 19-year-old Carroll County man faces a maximum sentence of life plus 88 years after being convicted of child molestation, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Jacob Brantley was convicted of molesting an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

The investigation began when the Department of Child and Family Services received a referral Oct. 26, 2021. Both children said Brantley exposed himself, touched them inappropriately and masturbated in their presence when they were at his residence.

During the case, prosecutors learned that Brantley had been disciplined in school for touching girls inappropriately and making inappropriate comments to students and teachers. Prosecutors later conducted interviews with school personnel, Brantley’s family and Brantley himself. Search warrants were also issued for his school records, home where the molestation took place and his cell phone.

Brantley was convicted of aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery and child molestation.

