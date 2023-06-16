Carrollton police seize $10K worth of drugs during search of home

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carrollton police say the execution of a warrant led to the seizure of $10,000 worth of drugs from a home.

Carrollton police say they raided a home at 511 N. Aycock Street June 14 “after an extensive illegal drug distribution investigation.”

Police seized over two pounds of marijuana, three guns, a “trafficking amount of cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA” and money.

Mardricus Johnson has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Makia Boyd has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.

