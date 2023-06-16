Chamblee’s new open container rule aims to attract patrons to entertainment district

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new ordinance will allow downtown Chamblee residents and visitors to consume alcohol outdoors. City leaders say it’s all part of an increased effort to promote social activities and pedestrian traffic in the newly expanded entertainment district.

The new open container rule will go into effect July 1 and span across Ingersoll Rand Drive and McGaw Drive.

“This is a great opportunity to increase exposure of our downtown businesses and activities,” said Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock. “It is our hope that both patrons and businesses within the Downtown Entertainment District drink responsibly and follow our guidelines within the district.”

According to the city, those purchasing alcohol from licensed establishments within the district should be aware of the following guidelines:

Outdoor consumption of alcohol is only allowed within the vicinity of the Chamblee Downtown Entertainment District between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Alcohol-licensed establishment within the district are required to dispense alcohol in a clear plastic cup. The business’s logo and name should be visible on the cup, along with a sticker from the city authorizing the drink for outdoor consumption.

Mixed drinks containing liquor cannot exceed 12 fluid ounces in size. Malt beverages or wine cannot exceed 16 fluid ounces.

