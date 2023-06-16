Clayton County officer leaving hospital after getting shot in head 11 months ago

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a long time coming for one Clayton County police officer.

Officer Demika Lloyd was shot in the head last year in the line of duty. On Friday, she’ll finally return home.

According to police, Lloyd was shot in July 2022 while responding to a mental health call. She was shot by the woman she was trying to help.

Officer Lloyd spent nearly 11 months in the hospital. At the time of the shooting, she had only been with the department for a year and a half.

On Friday, the community is invited to attend her homecoming celebration at 3:45 p.m. at 7911 North McDonough Street in Jonesboro. The public is invited to line the streets and the front lawn with signs and posters welcoming Officer Lloyd back home.

Officer Demika Lloyd - You got this 👏🏾👏🏼👏👏🏽 🗣Clayton County Police Department has some AMAZING NEWS!!!!❤️❤️❤️ COME... Posted by Clayton County Police Department on Thursday, June 15, 2023

