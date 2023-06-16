Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

DeKalb murder suspect arrested after ‘dine and dash’ incident in Cobb County

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man wanted for murder in DeKalb County has been arrested after leaving a Cobb County restaurant without paying his tab.

Police say Brian Fort was captured in Brookhaven after he left his phone behind at a Juicy Crab restaurant on Cobb Parkway where a “dine and dash” incident had occurred.

After Fort was identified as the suspect in the Juicy Crab incident, Cobb County officers discovered he also had a warrant for his arrest out of DeKalb County for murder.

Police say Fort was located using Flock cameras. Cobb County officers notified DeKalb County police and the Georgia State Patrol of Fort’s general area, and he was located and taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McBride, shooting victim, and surveillance image of reported burglary.
Father of two killed after reportedly interrupting burglary in Lithonia
Dead millipedes stuck to a glue trap in Dekalb County, GA.
Millipedes overrun Dekalb County woman’s apartment
A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Police identify man found shot to death along dirt road in Gwinnett County
Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
Have you seen these people? Athens-Clarke County police investigating wallet thefts
Athens-Clarke County police looking for 5 suspected wallet thieves

Latest News

The scene of a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County.
Man dies after being shot at Gwinnett County park, dropped off at fire station
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies watches his three-run double against the Colorado Rockies during...
Ozzie Albies, AJ Smith-Shawver lead the Braves to an 8-3 win over the Rockies
The scene of a double shooting in College Park.
1 dead, 1 critical after home invasion in College Park, police say
Man dies after being shot at park, dropped off at fire station in Gwinnett