DeKalb murder suspect arrested after ‘dine and dash’ incident in Cobb County

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man wanted for murder in DeKalb County has been arrested after leaving a Cobb County restaurant without paying his tab.

Police say Brian Fort was captured in Brookhaven after he left his phone behind at a Juicy Crab restaurant on Cobb Parkway where a “dine and dash” incident had occurred.

After Fort was identified as the suspect in the Juicy Crab incident, Cobb County officers discovered he also had a warrant for his arrest out of DeKalb County for murder.

Police say Fort was located using Flock cameras. Cobb County officers notified DeKalb County police and the Georgia State Patrol of Fort’s general area, and he was located and taken into custody without incident.

