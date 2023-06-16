Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FDA hopes nuclear medicine can cure cancer, treat Alzheimer’s

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Today, Josh Mailman travels to Washington D.C. twice a year to advocate for cancer patients.

But his world seemed much more limited when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 16 years ago.

“When I was diagnosed, I had a ten-month old, and I didn’t think I’d actually see him graduate first grade.”

Despite living with stage four cancer for 16 years, Mailman now travels the country,competes in races and coaches his son’s high school sports teams.

“I’m pleased to say that I actually watched him get his drivers license last month,” Mailman said.

Mailman points out he also has kept his hair.

Mt. Sinai Chief of Nuclear medicine Munir Ghesani said what allows patients like Josh to suffer less side effects than many receiving other treatments, is the fact that nuclear procedures can target cancer cells specifically, without harming healthy cells.

“Deliver your treatment at the highest level of concentration, to where it matters, and avoid going to the non-target areas,” Mt. Sinai Chief of Nuclear Medicine Dr. Munir Ghesani said.

Mailman was forced to receive his procedure in Germany more than a decade ago, but since then, the Food and Drug Administration approved more types of nuclear treatments have been approved for U.S. use.

FDA Director of Radiation Medicine Dr. Louis Marzella said radioactive treatments are safer than many assume.

“They are given in very low doses,” Marzella said. “We don’t expect, or really tolerate any reactions for radio-pharmaceuticals.”

Marzella believes nuclear treatments will continue making significant progress and sees potential to eventually treat Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“It’s an expanding area that offers great hope,” Marzella said.

Mailman says there needs to be more awareness about the nuclear treatments already available.

“The quality of life that one has using nuclear medicine is really very high.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McBride, shooting victim, and surveillance image of reported burglary.
Father of two killed after reportedly interrupting burglary in Lithonia
Dead millipedes stuck to a glue trap in Dekalb County, GA.
Millipedes overrun Dekalb County woman’s apartment
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, charges filed, police say
Have you seen these people? Athens-Clarke County police investigating wallet thefts
Athens-Clarke County police looking for 5 suspected wallet thieves
A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Police identify man found shot to death along dirt road in Gwinnett County

Latest News

FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
After George Floyd’s killing, DOJ probe finds Minneapolis police show pattern of violating rights
The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday.
Young bald eagle successfully released back into wild after being hit by car
STILLS: Flooded neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida
FILE - The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept....
Teamsters authorize strike against Atlanta-based UPS
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
Father planned, executed young siblings with rifle in Ohio, officials say