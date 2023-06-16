FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry, warmer through the weekend; Higher rain chances next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies today with warmer highs in the upper 80s.

Friday’s summary

High - 87°

Normal high - 87°

Chance of rain - 20%

Warmer, low rain chances through the weekend

You’ll notice warmer temperatures in the afternoon starting today with highs in the upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a pop-up storm later this afternoon and evening.

We’ll keep a mostly dry and hot forecast through Father’s Day.

North Georgia highs Friday (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain next week

Enjoy the warmer temperatures and mostly dry weather this weekend because changes will arrive next week. An area of low pressure will produce high rain chances for all of north Georgia on Monday through Wednesday, which are all First Alerts.

Forecast map for Monday (Atlanta News First)

