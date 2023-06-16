Former Banks County firefighter dies saving two swimmers in Florida

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Banks County Fire is mourning after a former firefighter died in Florida.

Richie Alford saved two swimmers from a rip current off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida, but was unable to return to shore according to a Facebook post by the City of Monroe Fire Department.

Prayers for Banks County Fire along with the family and friends of Richie Alford. Richie assisted two distressed... Posted by City of Monroe Fire Department on Thursday, June 15, 2023

Alford was a firefighter for several years before leaving the service about two years ago.

Banks County Fire said “Even though Ritchie had left [our] service we still feel he is part of our family” in a statement

