Former Banks County firefighter dies saving two swimmers in Florida
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Banks County Fire is mourning after a former firefighter died in Florida.
Richie Alford saved two swimmers from a rip current off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida, but was unable to return to shore according to a Facebook post by the City of Monroe Fire Department.
Alford was a firefighter for several years before leaving the service about two years ago.
Banks County Fire said “Even though Ritchie had left [our] service we still feel he is part of our family” in a statement
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.