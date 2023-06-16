Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

GBI arrests Thomson officer over alleged violation of oath of office

Angelika McDonald
Angelika McDonald(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GBI arrested and charged an officer with the Thomson Police Department for alleged violation of oath of office.

Angelika McDonald, 40, of Augusta, is charged with violation of oath of office, false statements and writings, and tampering with evidence.

On May 20, the Thomson Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a shooting incident on the 500 block of Knox Street in Thomson.

MORE | Richmond County deputy arrested over alleged conduct at jail

Officials say while off duty, McDonald was at the block party when the shooting occurred.

McDonald left the shooting scene and was later called to duty to assist with the incident, according to authorities.

MORE | Man arrested after carjacking shooting incident in Augusta

Investigators say McDonald provided false information to agents about the incident. The investigation also shows that McDonald provided instructions to a witness on how to conceal evidence in the case, according to authorities.

GBI agents say McDonald did not fire a weapon during the shooting.

McDonald is currently booked at the McDuffie County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Michael McBride, shooting victim, and surveillance image of reported burglary.
Father of two killed after reportedly interrupting burglary in Lithonia
Dead millipedes stuck to a glue trap in Dekalb County, GA.
Millipedes overrun Dekalb County woman’s apartment
Richie Alford
Former Banks County firefighter dies saving two swimmers in Florida
Have you seen these people? Athens-Clarke County police investigating wallet thefts
Athens-Clarke County police looking for 5 suspected wallet thieves

Latest News

Generic Handcuffs Picture
Man arrested in connection with January murder, police say
FILE - A turbine that generates electricity using steam heated by nuclear fission sits at...
Georgia Power says Vogtle nuclear reactor delayed another month by turbine problem
Richie Alford
Former Banks County firefighter dies saving two swimmers in Florida
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
‘Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle’ coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Father’s Day