Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, charges filed, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County teen who disappeared from campus on the last day of school has been found, police confirm.

The girl was last seen on May 24 at around 10:32 a.m. shortly after finishing her final exams at Parkview High School.

Gwinnett police said the 14-year-old was found in a Clayton County home with 41-year-old Russell Cheeves. Her family told Atlanta News First that the man was “unknown.”

Detectives led them to the home off Sanders Drive in Morrow. Officers with the Lake City Police Department and the City of Morrow Police Department went to the home and found her.

“The lead detective for our agency has charged Russell with enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody,” a Gwinnett County Police statement read.

Shortly after her reported disappearance, Parkview’s school police found her laptop and book bag under her 17-year-old sister’s car. Her debit card was located on top of the car’s windshield and her cell phone was turned off.

School security cameras captured her walking toward the parking lot area and then off campus.

Gwinnett County school police, who were originally leading the investigation, told Atlanta News First they were working to get into her apps for clues into her whereabouts.

The Gwinnett County Police Department announced their involvement in the investigation two weeks later.

Meanwhile, the search for Leila Novljakovic, another Parkview High School student remains ongoing. The 15-year-old disappeared on May 16. Leila’s family is concerned she could be in danger.

At the time she went missing, Leila was wearing grey sweatpants, a maroon shirt, and a pink backpack. She has a tattoo of a heart with a circle on her left wrist.

Investigators say there is no indication at this time that the cases are related.

If you have any information regarding Novljakovic’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Gwinnett County police.

