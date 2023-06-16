‘Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle’ coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Father’s Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Looking for something to do this Father’s Day? Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle Atlanta is inviting families for a day of fun at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, June 17.

The event is being hailed as the “world’s largest foam blaster battle of all time.” Families can expect hours of foam-flinging battles, special guest appearances and global product reveals.

According to the ticketing website, organizers say there will also be entry into the Blaster Battle Costume Contest with $1000 in cash prizes.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 17. To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.