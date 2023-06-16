Look Up Atlanta
‘Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle’ coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Father’s Day

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Looking for something to do this Father’s Day? Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle Atlanta is inviting families for a day of fun at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, June 17.

The event is being hailed as the “world’s largest foam blaster battle of all time.” Families can expect hours of foam-flinging battles, special guest appearances and global product reveals.

According to the ticketing website, organizers say there will also be entry into the Blaster Battle Costume Contest with $1000 in cash prizes.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 17. To purchase tickets, click here.

