Lumpkin County police report water main break near South Chestatee

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a water main break near the Shell on South Chestatee in Lumpkin County, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say there is low to no water pressure in a nearly 10-mile radius of the location. That radius includes the University of North Georgia Dahlonega Campus and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Lumpkin. The hospital will not be affected by the break.

MAJOR WATERLINE BREAK SOUTH CHESTATEE IN AREA OF SHELL 400/60 HUGE AREA IS EFFECTED UP TO A 10 MILE RADIUS. LOW WATER...

Posted by Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 15, 2023

The water department is working on the issue. They expect the break to be fixed in the morning.

