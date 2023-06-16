Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man and dog killed, woman injured in Newnan shooting, police say

(unsplash.com)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police say a man and a dog are dead after a shooting near Salbide Avenue on June 16.

Police responded to an address near Salbide and Thompson Avenues just after 2 p.m. and found 60-year-old Willie Charles Hunter dead at the scene. They also found a dead dog and a woman who received non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, whose identity is not being released at this time, has been placed under arrest. Police say they are pursuing murder, aggravated assault and animal cruelty charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Michael McBride, shooting victim, and surveillance image of reported burglary.
Father of two killed after reportedly interrupting burglary in Lithonia
Dead millipedes stuck to a glue trap in Dekalb County, GA.
Millipedes overrun Dekalb County woman’s apartment
Have you seen these people? Athens-Clarke County police investigating wallet thefts
Athens-Clarke County police looking for 5 suspected wallet thieves
A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Police identify man found shot to death along dirt road in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
‘Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle’ coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Father’s Day
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Amiyah Johnson and her father Kenneth King
Athens woman finds her father 27 years later using genetic testing service
Alex has had tough days but I met a happy kid who loves to make people laugh, who is young but...
8-year-old Georgia boy undergoes spinal treatment with family by his side