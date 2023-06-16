Man and dog killed, woman injured in Newnan shooting, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police say a man and a dog are dead after a shooting near Salbide Avenue on June 16.

Police responded to an address near Salbide and Thompson Avenues just after 2 p.m. and found 60-year-old Willie Charles Hunter dead at the scene. They also found a dead dog and a woman who received non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, whose identity is not being released at this time, has been placed under arrest. Police say they are pursuing murder, aggravated assault and animal cruelty charges.

