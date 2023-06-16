Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

New dinosaur species discovered on English island

Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous...
Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous period.(Stuart Pond via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of dinosaur.

The Natural History Museum says the armored dinosaur was found on the Isle of Wight, off the coast of England. This is the first armored dinosaur found on the island in 142 years.

It is part of the Ankylosaur genus and was named Vectipelta barretti, after professor Paul Barrett of the Natural History Museum.

The Natural History Museum says the armored dinosaur was found on the Isle of Wight, off the...
The Natural History Museum says the armored dinosaur was found on the Isle of Wight, off the coast of England.(Stuart Pond via CNN Newsource)

Researchers say this dinosaur would have been roaming the Earth during the early Cretaceous period.

Parts of its fossils will be displayed at the Dinosaur Isle Museum this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McBride, shooting victim, and surveillance image of reported burglary.
Father of two killed after reportedly interrupting burglary in Lithonia
Dead millipedes stuck to a glue trap in Dekalb County, GA.
Millipedes overrun Dekalb County woman’s apartment
A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Police identify man found shot to death along dirt road in Gwinnett County
Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
Have you seen these people? Athens-Clarke County police investigating wallet thefts
Athens-Clarke County police looking for 5 suspected wallet thieves

Latest News

FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
In rare 3-3 decision, Iowa Supreme Court declines to reinstate law largely banning abortion
LIVE: AG Garland remarks on Minneapolis police investigation findings
Atlanta News First Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe examines how domestic violence cases...
Few cases of cops accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
Atlanta News First Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe examines how domestic violence cases...
‘He’s going to kill you’ | Victim counseled by cop who later killed his wife
A special series on how police officers accused in domestic violence cases are sometimes...
Metro police chief dodges questions about her cop’s domestic violence case