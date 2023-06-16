Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

No roof over his head | Atlanta man lives in shed after renovation disaster

Jervier Cater wakes up every morning to a construction renovation nightmare.
Jervier Cater wakes up every morning to a construction renovation nightmare.
Jervier Cater wakes up every morning to a construction renovation nightmare.(WANF)
By Harry Samler
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights, but for more than a month, he lived in a shed.

“Coming home, home for the night,” Cater said on a selfie video as he settled in one evening.

Cater wakes up every morning to a construction renovation nightmare. There is literally no roof over his head. The shingles, decking, and rafters are gone. In May, a construction crew demolished the roof but abandoned the job when they found out they weren’t getting paid.

Cater blames his contractor Clinton Garibaldi, the owner of Garibaldi Property Management and Construction. Garibaldi claimed he didn’t hire the demolition crew and instead is blaming his client.

Cater disputes the claim and said Garibaldi left a disaster. Almost daily rains after crews removed the roof ruined everything inside the house. The damage forced Cater to move into his backyard shed.

Cater thought he’d done his homework. He interviewed several contractors and checked their business licenses. He hired Garibaldi to build an addition for a larger kitchen, build a new roof, and demolish the existing kitchen. Garibaldi provided a contract along with designs. Cater paid $55,000 but said the work repeatedly failed inspections.

[1:33 PM] Bailey Williams

Garibaldi has a business license but not a residential contractor’s license, as required by Georgia law. Garibaldi said he used another licensed contractor, Armada Construction Group, to get permit approval from the city of Atlanta’s office of zoning and development.

Garibaldi said he would return $12,000 to Cater. But Cater has yet to receive that money, and Garibaldi has since disconnected his phone.

Cater had enough savings to move forward. He hired a licensed contractor to rebuild his home from the roof down. He has since moved back into the house from the shed but said he still has a long way to go.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McBride, shooting victim, and surveillance image of reported burglary.
Father of two killed after reportedly interrupting burglary in Lithonia
Dead millipedes stuck to a glue trap in Dekalb County, GA.
Millipedes overrun Dekalb County woman’s apartment
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
Have you seen these people? Athens-Clarke County police investigating wallet thefts
Athens-Clarke County police looking for 5 suspected wallet thieves
A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Police identify man found shot to death along dirt road in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Old Vinings Inn
Restaurant Report Card: Athens Grill scores 39; Old Vinings Inn earns 100
Jill Grill
Metro couple disputes bill from dental chain that has lost BBB accreditation
Metro couple disputes bill from dental chain that has lost BBB accreditation
How could travel insurance protect you if something goes wrong?