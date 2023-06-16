Restaurant Report Card: Athens Grill scores 39; Old Vinings Inn earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County health inspector identified numerous violations inside a popular Greek restaurant in Lawrenceville this week.

Athens Grill on Five Forks Trickum Road failed the county inspection with 39 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says gyro meat was at an unsafe temperature, there was no soap at the employee handwashing sink in the kitchen and raw chicken was sitting out next to French fries in the freezer. We questioned the owner about cross-contamination concerns.

“Yeah, we don’t do that. I don’t know what he’s talking about. He didn’t tell me that when he was here. We corrected everything when he was here,” Athens Grill Owner Nafez Khatib said.

The owner told us he has cleaned up his act and even showed us how his gyro meat is at the proper temperature range and safe to eat.

“It’s going to be worked out. We’re going to work it out,” Khatib said.

In Fulton County, Sam’s of San Francisco on 11th Street in Midtown Atlanta improved on a reinspection with 95-points.

Old Vinings Inn on Paces Mill Road in Atlanta earned a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They are located in an old home that is more than 150 years old. It is an iconic spot in town and has a very cozy ambiance inside.

The Old Vinings Inn serves some of the finest southern fare you’ll find in town. Everything is made fresh in the kitchen, and it comes out piping hot. You can order the charcuterie board, fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, crispy Brussels sprouts, fried chicken over the white cheddar grits and collard greens, and bread pudding for dessert to finish it off. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.