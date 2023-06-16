Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Take part in National Sushi Day with local restaurant ‘Nakato’

Taberu Sushi
Taberu Sushi(Taberu)
By Eden Turner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Sushi Day is June 18.

Atlanta News First talked with Sachi Nakato Takahara, third-generation owner of local sushi spot Nakato, and Chef Ikumi Nakajima.

Nakato overnights all of its fish from the waters around Japan. Their sushi chefs are Japanese-born, go through a rigorous Japanese sushi apprenticeship program, and craft their sushi with amazing artistry.

To learn more about Nakato, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael McBride, shooting victim, and surveillance image of reported burglary.
Father of two killed after reportedly interrupting burglary in Lithonia
Dead millipedes stuck to a glue trap in Dekalb County, GA.
Millipedes overrun Dekalb County woman’s apartment
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, charges filed, police say
Have you seen these people? Athens-Clarke County police investigating wallet thefts
Athens-Clarke County police looking for 5 suspected wallet thieves
A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Police identify man found shot to death along dirt road in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade 2022
Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade 2022
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta
Stranger Things Experience in Atlanta