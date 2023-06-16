Take part in National Sushi Day with local restaurant ‘Nakato’
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - National Sushi Day is June 18.
Atlanta News First talked with Sachi Nakato Takahara, third-generation owner of local sushi spot Nakato, and Chef Ikumi Nakajima.
Nakato overnights all of its fish from the waters around Japan. Their sushi chefs are Japanese-born, go through a rigorous Japanese sushi apprenticeship program, and craft their sushi with amazing artistry.
To learn more about Nakato, visit their website here.
