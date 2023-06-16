Teamsters authorize strike against Atlanta-based UPS

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters have authorized a strike against Atlanta-based UPS.

The contract between Teamsters and UPS expires July 31. The vote to authorize the strike came Friday morning.

According to a union statement, UPS Teamsters voted by “an overwhelming 97 percent to authorize a strike, giving the union maximum leverage to win demands at the bargaining table.” Negotiations between the Teamsters and UPS began April 17.

The Teamsters represent about 340,000 UPS employees, more than half of the company’s workforce, the Associated Press reported. A quarter of a century ago, 185,000 UPS employees walked off the job for 15 days after a contract dispute.

“This vote shows that hundreds of thousands of Teamsters are united and determined to get the best contract in our history at UPS,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “If this multibillion-dollar corporation fails to deliver on the contract that our hardworking members deserve, UPS will be striking itself.”

If a strike occurs, its expected to be one of the biggest - if not the biggest - company walkout in U.S. history, carrying with it far-reaching implications for the economy, according to the Associated Press.

Wages and profits remain the main sticking points between the world’s top parcel service and the powerful labor union. The starting pay for for part-time workers who handle packages in UPS warehouses is $15.50 an hour, which workers say is not a sustainable wage. Roughly half of UPS Teamsters positions are part-time warehouse jobs.

UPS is the world’s biggest parcel delivery firm and No. 1 employer of Teamster-represented U.S. workers. The company wants a deal that will satisfy workers, customers and investors, while enabling UPS to fend off non-unionized competitors like FedEx Corp and Amazon.com.

The Teamsters want an agreement that shares billions of dollars in UPS profit with workers and helps to recruit new members.

“This strike authorization vote sends a clear message to UPS that our members are damned and determined to take necessary action to secure a historic contract that respects their dedication and sacrifice,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. “Our members are the backbone of UPS, and they are the reason this corporation hauled in more than $100 billion in revenue just last year. It’s time for UPS to pay up.”

In a major win for UPS drivers, the company reached an agreement with the Teamsters to install air conditioning in its delivery trucks. The deal would see air conditioning installed in any delivery van purchased starting next year.

UPS has seen its profits nearly double over the past five years.

This story is developing.

