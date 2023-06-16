Teamsters voting Friday on strike against Atlanta-based UPS

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is set to vote Friday on whether to authorize a strike against Atlanta-based UPS.

If the union does authorize a strike, it will not be immediate.

Wages and profits remain the main sticking points between the world’s top parcel service and the powerful labor union. The starting pay for for part-time workers who handle packages in UPS warehouses is $15.50 an hour, which workers say is not a sustainable wage. Roughly half of UPS Teamsters positions are part-time warehouse jobs.

According to Reuters, the labor contract talks impact about 340,000 U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders at UPS.

UPS is the world’s biggest parcel delivery firm and No. 1 employer of Teamster-represented U.S. workers. The company wants a deal that will satisfy workers, customers and investors, while enabling UPS to fend off non-unionized competitors like FedEx Corp and Amazon.com.

The Teamsters want an agreement that shares billions of dollars in UPS profit with workers and helps to recruit new members.

In a major win for UPS drivers, the company reached an agreement with the Teamsters to install air conditioning in its delivery trucks. The deal would see a/c installed in any delivery van purchased starting next year.

Only two fans will be installed in the 95,000 vehicles already in service. They will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.

UPS has seen its profits nearly double over the past five years.

