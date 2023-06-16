Transportation leaders unveil new MARTA Rapid bus line in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City leaders and citizens alike went for a one-of-a-kind bus ride through downtown Atlanta on Thursday.

“This line in and of itself is going to shave significant minutes off a commute through the heart of the area,” MARTA General Manager & CEO Collie Greenwood said.

The new $86 million rapid bus line that will run a 5-mile loop from south Atlanta into Peoplestown and Summerhill and eventually in and around downtown Atlanta.

“This is a game changer. This is a game changer in terms of being able to move the route in the city of Atlanta connecting to different parts of the city that have not been as assessable as before,” Atlanta City Councilmember Jason Winston said.

It’s the first rapid transit line in the state and will operate in 85% dedicated lanes providing an efficient connection between historic city neighborhoods, job centers and Georgia State University.

“Already these areas are transforming. I remember when people said well you know the Braves have moved out, so Summerhill is going to fall apart. That’s not what happened. The opposite happened. It’s a whole new community now,” Atlanta resident Gary Cornell said.

MARTA said they will run four electric buses on the route and commuters will only have to wait about 10 minutes to hop on or hop off. Already, businesses are investing millions of dollars in development surrounding the rapid line.

“There are a lot of new businesses in the area, and they need employees. So, when you talk about the access to be able to get new employees into the area and all the jobs and grocery stores and all the things opening here there are so many opportunities here,” Winston said.

Construction on the new rapid transit line will begin this summer and be completed in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.